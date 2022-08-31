Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah Win Big At Filmfare Awards 2022

At the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai on August 30th, films such as Shershaah and Sardaar Udham won big time. These two movies are receiving awards in different categories. 'Sardar Udham' has won around 5 awards in different categories while Shershaah also bagged awards in more than 3 categories.

Shershaah received the Best Film (Popular Category ) Award while Sardar Udham was named as Best Film in the critics' choice.

Speaking of Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, they won the first award for the film in the 'Best Production Design category. It also bagged honour for the film's costumes in the 'Best Costume Designs' category.

Also, it swept awards in 'Best Cinematography' category, followed by Shantanu Moitra who won the film an award in 'Best Background Score' category and Best Sound Design, VFX was also given to Sardar Udham.

Lead actor Vicky Kaushal has also been nominated in 'Best actor in the leading role' category - popular and critics.

'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were one of the films with the highest nominations. Sidharth Malhotra's biopic film 'Shershaah' received the Best Action and Best Editing award for 'Best Music album'. The film's music album consists of some of the most popular Hindi songs of the year 2021 - 'Raataan Lambiyaan', 'Mann Bhareya', 'Ranjha', 'Kabhii Tumhhe', and 'JaiHind Ki Senaa'.

Not just this, Asees Kaur received the Best Playback Singer - Female award for the song 'Raataan Lambiyan' at the 67th Filmfare awards. B Praak also won the award in the 'Best Playback Singer - Male' category.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles was premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territory from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, was hailed by everyone.