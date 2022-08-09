Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Reveals He Had Cancer: 'Thought There's No Chance Of Surviving'

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal is one of the most renowned action directors in the Indian Film Industry. From Dangal to Bajirao Mastani to Krrish 3, he has worked on some of the most successful film projects in Bollywood. On August 8, he completed 42 years in the film industry and talked about his journey and struggles in a recent interview. In an interview with the Times of India, he also revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2003.

He revealed that he started experiencing trouble in his stomach after he came back from completing the shoot of Lakshaya in September 2003. He experienced stomach pain on his day off for Diwali. He revealed that this happened during the shooting of Shyam Benegal's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Later, he was hospitalized and got operated on his stomach as well. Sham Kaushal also revealed that Nana Patekar, who was shooting in Pune at that time, immediately came to the hospital after getting informed about his situation.

"The doctors called Nana Patekar who was shooting in Pune. Nana ji immediately left from there and came straight to the hospital. I was unconscious. There was an infection in my stomach. The doctors had cut out a piece of the stomach and sent it for tests. It was diagnosed as cancer. I was not sure whether I would survive or not. I have not shared this with anyone. I was in the hospital for 50 days. I came back to work after that. They kept testing me for a year. But luckily, cancer did not spread. It’s been 19 years since that incident," said Sham Kaushal as quoted by Times Of India.

When asked about who stood by his side during his tough time, he talked about how director Anurag Kashyap waited for him to do the film till he came back from the hospital. "The film’s director, who was struggling at that time, sent me a message on the phone saying, 'Sir, only you will do this film and we will wait for it.' And he waited. When I came back from the hospital in December, after 50 days, the first film that I did was with the same director who had waited for me, it was Anurag Kashyap and the film was Black Friday," he said according to the Times Of India.

He also recalled that he thought he would not survive. He said, "I thought there’s no chance of me surviving. I had even decided that I would end my life by jumping off the third floor because I couldn’t live like that. But I could not get off the bed because my stomach had been operated on. I told God, 'Please end this. I don’t have any regrets. I came from a small village and by your grace, I lived a good life. If you want to save me, don’t make me weak.' After that, I was at peace."