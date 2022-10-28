Vicky Kaushal’s Family Has The Cutest Nickname For 'Bahu' Katrina Kaif | Read

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share a close bond with each other's families. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo is often spotted together spending time with their families and enjoy a great bond with each other’s clan.

Recently, Katrina Kaif was promoting her upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The actor was then quizzed about how Vicky Kaushal’s family addresses her.

To this, Katrina Kaif told Kapil Sharma that Vicky’s family has a cute nickname for her. “My in-laws call me Kitto with love,” said Katrina on the show.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dated for several years before tying the knot in December 2021. The duo’s wedding was a private and intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif has been keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, ‘Phone Bhoot’. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar and Jackie Shroff.

Apart from ‘Phone Bhoot’, Katrina is also busy shooting for her film ‘Merry Christmas’. The movie stars Vijay Sethupati and is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

Katrina Kaif will reunite with her ‘Tiger’ co-star Salman Khan for the third installment in the action franchise. The movie will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and will also star Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biographical film ‘Sam Bahadur’. The film is based on Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, popularly known as Sam Manekshaw.

He will also star alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Shashank Khaitaan’s ‘Govinda Mera Naam’. The film will be released in 2023.

Vicky Kaushal will be reuniting with his ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ director Aditya Dhar for his ambitious film ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. The movie initially starred Sara Ali Khan in the lead, but it is being reported that the ‘Simmba’ star has now walked out of the film.