New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As December is nearing, the rumours around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is getting rife. Ever since Vicky confessed his liking for Katrina on Koffee With Karan, fans have been yearning to see the duo together. However, there is some unpleasant news for all the fans that might break their heart.

As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Vicky's cousin Upasana Vohra has quashed the rumours and said that there are no such plans. She told the portal, "Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don’t want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment."

Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Vicky and Katrina will be getting married on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple will be Sabyasachi's bride and groom, and the preparations for their wedding is going on in full swing. Also, it is being said that only 200 guests, including their close relatives and friends, have been invited.

The wedding ceremonies will commence from December 7, 2021 (Sangeet), followed by Mehendi on December 8.

Well, the couple is yet to respond to rumours, so fans will have to wait until December 9.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both are riding high on the success of their respective films Sooryavanshi and Sardar Udham. Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot and Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv