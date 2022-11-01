Vicky Kaushal Turns Director For Katrina Kaif As She Channels Her 'Harley Quinn' For Halloween | Watch

KATRINA Kaif made the heads turn on Halloween after she was dressed as Harley Quinn. Her fans and Bollywood celebs can't stop gushing over her stunning looks and she has clearly turned herself into an iconic villain. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal turned into a director for Katrina and helped her with the photo shoot. Katrina and Vicky once again proved why they are called the couple goals.

Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "Jab husband director ban gaye."

In the video, Katrina can be seen posing for the photo shoot, whereas, Vicky can be seen suggesting her poses for the shoot.

Posting the pictures from her photoshoot, she wrote, "It’s Halloweennnnnn #harleyquinn #Halloweenwithphonebhoot #phonebhoot."

Meanwhile, her Phone Bhoot co-star Ishasn Khatter turned himself into Willy Wonka. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Willy Wonka has some chocolates for you." Siddhanth Chaturvedi was seen as the iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan.

On the work front, Katrina will star in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' and will be seen as a ghost. The movie also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina will star In Merry Christmas. The actress has already started shooting for the film which also stars Vijay Sethupati in the lead role. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghvan. Announcing the film, she wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox."

She will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will also star Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Katrina will return for her Tiger franchise and will be seen in Tiger 3 next year. The movie also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen in Govind Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur. He will reportedly star in 'The Immortal Ashwatama'.