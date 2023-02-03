Vicky Kaushal, Tripitii Dimri And Ammy Virk Team Up For Anand Tiwari's Next | Deets Inside

Vicky Kaushal is all set to set to team up with Qala star Trpitii Dimri for Anand Tiwari's next directorial. Apart from Vicky and Triptii, the movie will also star Ammy Virk in the lead role. The title of the movie is not announced yet.

Announcing the film, Prime Video wrote, "Hold tight! As entertainment takes a leap. Bringing together the three superstars @vickykaushal09 @ammyvirk and @tripti_dimri led by the magician director @anandntiwari in a yet to be titled co-production with @dharmamovies. See you in theatres near you, this August 25!"

Meanwhile, announcing the film, Karan Johar wrote, "We’re bringing together three absolute POWERHOUSES OF TALENT - Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri, led by the supremely talented director Anand Tiwari. Get ready, it will be entertainment unlimited as this yet to be titled film makes its way to the cinema halls on 25th August 2023!"

According to the reports, this film will be a romantic comedy. Further details about the movie have not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front. Vicky was last seen in Govinda Mera Naam, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. He will reportedly star in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar's untitled film. The actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur and has started shooting for the film.

Whereas, Triptii was last seen in Qala, which is releasing on Netflix. The movie received love and appreciation from the audience and critics. The movie also starred Babil Khan and Swastika Chatterjee in the lead role. She will be seen in Animal, which stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.