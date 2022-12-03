Vicky Kaushal To Star In Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar's Untitled Biographical Adaptation| Report

Vicky Kaushal is slating the big screen with polished and superlative projects where the actor has bagged up another film with filmmakers Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar. The upcoming releases of the duo have joined hands for a biographical adaptation of a big-budget warrior film to go on floors in 2023.

The film's background will be set against the backdrop of a small town, whereas the other details of the film are still under wrap including the title of the film. According to a report of Bollywood Hungama, a source cited, the coming biopic will be made larger-than-life and will be about a historical character.

The filmmaker duo's first preference on screen is Vicky Kaushal, and the discussion of the project has been positive so far. The report also reveals that Vicky Kaushal liked the material of the film and has given his verbal nod while giving a positive confirmation after hearing the full narration.

Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar's upcoming biographical drama is still under the pages as the writing process of the film is going on, taking a few more months to complete. However, based on the primary discussions, Vicky Kaushal is more or less abroad in this classic period drama.

Laxman Utekar is known for his popular creations including 'Luka Chuppi' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and also directed 'Mimi' starring Kriti Sanon is ready to make mainstream commercial films. With this warrior film, his first attempt to scale towards something more real expresses his passion for proving his mettle in the industry. Having a great bond while shooting his first film with Vicky Kaushal, the actor-director duo are enthralled to collaborate again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is all set for his next OTT release 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is releasing on December 16 on Disney+Hotstar. The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming release 'Sam Bahadur' directed by Meghna Gulzar, where Vicky will be seen opposite the 'Dangal' girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Vicky also is wrapped up in his schedule with Laxman Utekar's untitled project opposite Sara Ali Khan, marking his first project with the director.