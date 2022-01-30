New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been hitting the headlines for a long time now. Whether it is his relationship with wife Katrina Kaif or praise for his performance in Sardar Udham there are plenty of reasons that made Vicky the talk of the town. On Sunday, Vicky shared a meme that is going viral on the internet.

Vicky's name cropped up during India's U-19 World Cup cricket match against Bangladesh. As soon as it caught netizens' attention, they began flooding the actor with several hilarious memes. Reacting to those memes, the actor took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you Internet for spamming with this today. Best wishes Team India U19."

Indian players Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe are playing in the U-19 World Cup cricket match against Bangladesh. The pair was bowling during the match.

On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan wrapped their shoot for their upcoming untitled film. Both the actors were shooting in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the movie. Kaushal took to his Instagram and shared the first poster of the film. He shared his thoughts about the film and thanked the entire team.

Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank You DineshVijan pvijan maddockfilms, laxman.utekar Sir, saraalikhan95, and the entire team and everyone for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! Baat yeh dil ki hai, jo ghar ghar tak pohonchegi... ya shayad baat ghar ki hai jo har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies!"

While talking about Vicky's work front, the actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Apart from that, Vicky will also feature in films like Govinda Mera Naam opposite actresses Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

