Vicky Kaushal Talks About 'Specific Feedback' He Receives From Katrina Kaif For Dancing

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Govinda Naam Mera. Recently, the makers released a dance number, titled Bijli, which also starred Kiara Advani. Now, in a new interview, the Uri actor revealed that his wife-actor Katrina Kaif gives him 'specific feedback' when it comes to dancing.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Vicky was asked if Katrina Kaif gives him dancing tips. To this, the actor said, "Of course, whenever I would rehearse, I’d go back home and show her the video of the rehearsal." "Actually, she comes up with… she’s not like, ‘yeh acha hai, yeh buraa hai (this is good, this is bad)'. She’s a spectacular dancer and she also has a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema so she has very specific feedback to give," said the Manmarziyaan actor.

Opening up about Katrina's 'specific feedback', Kaushal went on to state that his wife knows how it comes across to the camera and what to do and what not to do.

"So, I’d take a lot of guidance from her and she’d actually help me a lot. She gives very constructive feedback, ask me to put strength in it, take your chin up… She knows a lot about lighting… I regularly show her my rehearsal videos and she’s given me a lot of input, that always happens," added Vicky.

On the professional front, Vicky will be soon seen in Govinda Naam Mera. He also has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. The film is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and will release on December 2023.