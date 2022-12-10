Vicky Kaushal Spotted Playing 'Bored Game' In Hilarious Instagram Video | Watch

Vicky Kaushal is making rounds on the internet for his hilarious and relatable Instagram videos making his audience and fans engaged. Each time he shares a post on his Instagram handle, fans are always seen dropping smiles and hearts on his profile.

On Saturday, the 'Raazi' actor took the internet by storm as he dropped a video of himself playing chess in his garden on a massive board. In the updated clip, Vicky Kaushal can be seen playing chess on a lifesize chess board, where he wore a gray t-shirt along with a hoodie and paired the look with black casual pajamas. Keeping his dapper look on point, the actor also wore a cap.

The video uploaded by Vicky Kaushal is from an undisclosed location. The actor recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif. The caption of the video was quoted to be, "Bored game."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The Instagram video quickly went viral, as netizens are curious about the camera person behind the shot to be Katrina Kaif. Many fans took over the comment section asking the actor about the video person Katrina Kaif or not.

Soon after the video was shared, fans and friends also flooded the comment section with laughing emojis where Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif called him 'hopscotch champ.'

Vicky and Katrina are currently enjoying a vacation together at an undisclosed location. Celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Friday, the couple took to their Instagram to share unseen pictures of them from their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

On this special day, Vicky Kaushal dropped an adorable post including one from their big day and the other two from their holidays with the caption, "Time flies..but it flies most magically with you, my love. Happy one-year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for his upcoming release, 'Govinda Naam Mera', alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will be released on Disney+Hotstar on December 16. He also has 'Sam Bahadur' directed by Meghna Gulzar alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.