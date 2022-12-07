Vicky Kaushal Shares Video Which Wife Katrina Kaif Didn't Want Him To Upload| Watch

Vicky Kaushal is making rounds on the internet with his new candid video on Instagram, where the actor can be seen grooving to his new song 'Kyaa Baat Haii' from his upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera.' Vicky Kaushal also mentioned hilariously that his wife Katrina Kaif does not like him posting such videos.

Vicky Kaushal is seen stepping out of his chair in the video and soon showcasing his dance steps. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote on Instagram, "My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can't help it. Hopefully one day she'll say… "KYAA BAAT HAII!!!"

Hilariously mocking and promoting his song, the actor took the internet by storm. Fans loved the video, and it quickly went viral. A social media user commented, "Oh I live for these videos!!" Another user said, "Your wife is wrong… we LOVE these videos!!!!!!" Many netizens also asked the actor to ask his wife Katrina Kaif to join in these videos, where the user quoted, "Even Katrina Mam should join too."

Vicky Kaushal is often seen grooving to Punjabi songs in his car or vanity room, where the actor posts his dance numbers on Instagram gaining immense love and appreciation from his fans. Vicky Kaushal married Katrina Kaif last year on December 9.

'Kya Baat Haii' 2.0 is the third song from the 'Govinda Naam Mera' film which is set to be released on December 16. The song is the recreated version of Hardy Sandhu and B Praak's hit Punjabi song sharing the same name.

Two other songs from the film have also been released from the film starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Wherein one song the duo is seen in a romantic setting titled, "Bana Sharabhi", whereas another is a sizzling dance number titled, "Bijli." Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles and is ready to be released on Disney+Hotstar on December 16.