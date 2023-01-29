Vicky Kaushal Shares First Look From ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’; Turns DJ In Anurag Kashyap’s Next Release | Watch

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is all set for his upcoming release 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' revealing actor Vicky Kaushal to play DJ Mohabbat. On Sunday taking to his Twitter, Anurag Kashyap announced his fourth collaboration with actor Vicky Kaushal where he released a motion poster giving a glimpse of the star in a DJ avatar.

Taking to Anurag Kashyap's Twitter account he wrote, "Dharti ka seena phaad ke, aasman ke baadal chhant ke... Aa gayi mohabbat... Jo jaayegi kranti! Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat in cinemas February 3…"

Later on, actor Vicky Kaushal also announced the collaboration on his Instagram where he wrote, "My mohabbat for the man who opened my first door to the movies… DJ Sandz of Manmarziyaan grows up to become DJ Mohabbat! #IAmDJMohabbat AlmostPyaarWithDjMohabbat releasing Feb 3rd. @anuragkashyap10"

Earlier this month, the official trailer of the romantic drama film was unveiled by Anurag Kashyap starring Alaya F as the leading face of the film. Alaya also shared the trailer release on Instagram and wrote, "TRAILER IS HERE!!!!!! Mohabbat se hi toh Kranti aayegi...yeh hai uski ek jhalak! Picture aur kranti dono shuru Feb 3rd se! AlmostPyaarWithDJMohabbat Trailer Out Now."

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Anurag Kashyap earlier said "Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, is very close to my heart as it's something which has taken shape over the years from my conversations with my daughter. It's a true labour of love with some amazing young actors, great energy, great music by Amit Trivedi with the help of some amazing collaborators like my DP Sylvester and my PD Shazia plus everyone else."

He continued and added, "It's my going back to my constant exploration of relationships vis a vis the generation which actually defines us and is our future. It's about love and all kinds of prejudices that plagues it. I feel great to move to the next phase of my life with this film."

The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and is a romantic musical starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead role. Presented by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, it is ready for its theatrical release on February 3.

Touted to be an ode to modern love, the film revolves around the modern-day young relationships with their world of exploration combined with prejudice, involvement of older generation acceptance, and predatory behaviors in society.