New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal rules the heart of many with his spectacular acting and charm. It was his birthday yesterday and everyone poured their love for the actor to give him their best wishes. Vicky is currently in New York with Katrina Kaif and his friends and celebrated his special day with his loved ones. Now, he has shared some pictures and videos on social media from his birthday bash.

Sharing a glimpse of his birthday, Vicky wrote, "Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!".

In one video, Vicky can be seen happily sitting with cake as Katrina and others sing the Happy Birthday song. He also shared a picture of the decoration for his birthday. Vicky can be seen posing with Katrina and his friends.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif also shared some adorable pictures with Vicky to wish him on his birthday. She wrote, "New York Wala Birthday. My ❤️ Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER." Vicky soon commented, "Shaadishuda wala bday".

Katrina also shared Vicky's picture on her Instagram story. In the photo, Vicky can be seen holding a card with 'Vicky's Pre-Birthday Brunch' written over it.

Katrina and Vicky got married in Rajasthan in a royal yet private ceremony. On the work front, Katrina Kaif will star in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will also star in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky Kaushal will star in Govinda Mera Naam, directed by Shashank Khaitan, and it will also star Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Sardar Udham, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav