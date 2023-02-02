Vicky Kaushal Says He Tries To Be 'Best Version' Of Husband For Katrina Kaif: 'I Love My Wife'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and never fail to give couple goals to their fans. From their social media PDA to always supporting each other, fans adore this couple. Recently, in an interview, Vicky couldn't stop gushing over Katrina and said that he tries to be the best version of himself for his wife.

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vicky said that he is in love with life. "I think a person in love is always the best version of themselves and I guess that’s what is radiating out of me. I love my wife. I love my family. I’m in love with life. And I guess that is what comes out. I think that is what reaches the audience," Vicky told Lifestyle Asia.

He added, "I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can."

Expressing his gratitude towards fans, Vicky said, "I can only guess what makes them say these nice things about me but I’m grateful for these kind words. I’m as flawed as everybody else. But still, to be on the receiving end of such nice words, it’s humbling. It’s really nice and motivating”.

Meanwhile, on the work front. Vicky was last seen in Govinda Mera Naam, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. He will reportedly star in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar's untitled film. The actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur and has started shooting for the film.

Whereas, Katrina will return for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and will star along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's directorial 'Merry Christmas' along with Vijay Sethupati.