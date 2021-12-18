New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The weekend is known for relaxing and chilling, but for Vicky Kaushal, Saturday began on a busy note as the actor returns to the set of his upcoming film. After his big fat dreamy wedding with gorgeous actress Katrina Kaif, URI actor kicked off the morning with a cup of tea and headed to his shoot for Dinesh Vijan's untitled starring Sara Ali Khan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a selfie looking uber cool in a black sweatshirt and black shades as sun rays enhance his look. Seeing the pic, one can say that the actor is sitting in his car and heading towards the shooting location. Vicky captioned the post with a set of emoticons a teacup and a clapboard.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

As soon as he dropped the post, fans bombarded his comment section, asking actor about Katrina. One of the users wrote, "Bhai bhabhi nhi dikh rahi photo me." Another commented, " Katrina Bhauji kaha hain bhaiya?." Another demanded actor to post a pic with his wife Katrina, "POST A PHOTO WITH KATRINA PLEASE."

Yesterday, Katrina performed a post-wedding ritual of cooking a sweet for Vicky and his family. The actress took to her Instagram story and dropped a pic showing her first dish, 'halwa'. Well, her husband was not far behind, he also immediately took to his Instagram story and shared the pic of a bowl of halwa, he wrote, "Best Halwa Ever'. (click here to read)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky has several films in the pipeline, namely Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family and Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Katrina will be resuming the shooting of Tiger 3 in January. She will jet off to Delhi with Salman Khan for 15 days.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv