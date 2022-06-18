New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal clearly knows how to impress his fans. The actor has been active on social media and is giving a treat to his fans by posting some dashing pictures. Vicky is currently busy shooting for a song for his upcoming movie and is in Croatia. The actor has also shared some other pictures from Croatia and fans can't stop gushing over them.

Vicky looks dapper in an all-white outfit and B-Town celebs are also praising the actor.

Vicky wore a white shirt paired with white trousers and funky black and white sneakers. Farah Khan, who is also in Croatia, commented, "Clearly had fun while i was away". Fans can't stop praising Vicky. One person commented, "Panjabi da Munda", white heart eyes emoticon. Another person wrote, "Vicky HOT Kaushal" with fire emoticons.

Vicky is in Croatia to shoot for a song for his upcoming film. Farah and Vicky shared a fun video on Instagram in which they can be seen recreating the iconic song 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka'. Farah wrote, "When the whole crew dances u know its bn a great shoot! Thank uuuu #croatia @vickykaushal09 u were lovely".

Take a look at this dapper picture from Croatia. He wrote, "Brown munda at King’s Landing."

Vicky had earlier shared another picture from Croatia. He wore a blue suit and paired it with a white shirt.

Bulbull and Laila Majnu fame actress Tripti Dimri will star opposite Vicky Kaushal. Some behind the scene pictures from Croatia went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky starred in Amazon Prime Film Sardar Uddham. He will star in Govinda Mera Naam, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie will star Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar as well. He will be seen in the film The Great Indian Family. He will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film, which will also star Sara Ali Khan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav