Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About His Marriage With Katrina Kaif, Calls It, 'Best Chapter Of My Life'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Even though their relationship did not begin on a movie set, it has been just as dreamy.

From discussing one another on Koffee With Karan to spending time together on the award show stage to dating in secret and eventually tying the knot last year, the celebrity couple has been on a wonderful journey.

Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about the first time he fell in love with his wife who is an actress. Vicky also spoke of how his parents felt when they found out about Katrina.

Showering his wife with compliments, Vicky told Filmfare, "They're (his parents) extremely in love with the person that she is. I think when there’s goodness in your heart, it always just reflects in everything that you do and everything that you are." Talking about the first time he fell in love with Katrina, Vicky said, it is "extremely private and special to me."

The Sardar Udham actor spoke candidly about his married life and described it as beautiful. He said, "It's been like the best chapter of my life. It's the most wonderful feeling to have a companion with whom you connect, who understands you and who you understand thoroughly.

"Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well. It just brings out the best version of yourself."

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, which released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Presently, he is busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next feature in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. She also Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in her kitty.