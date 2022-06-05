New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved B-town couples in the industry. The couple tied the knot last in an intimate ceremony. Both the actors are active social media users and often share posts and videos on their social media accounts. The actors often treat their fans with a glimpse of their lives. Now, fans are curious to know what their marital life is like.

Vicky Kaushal has finally opened up on the issues of his and Katrina's married life. Right now, Vicky Kaushal is in Abu Dhabhi, to attend the IIFA award ceremony. However, the actor was spotted alone and was not accompanied by his wife, Katrina Kaif. Speaking to India Today, as quoted by DNA, Vicky said, “Life bahut achi chal rhi hai… sukoon bhari (Life’s good, it is filled with peace). Katrina is very good. I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together.”

Katrina and Vicky often treat their fans with mushy pictures. A few days back, the love birds were spotted in New York for a vacation. During the vacation, Vicky's birthday was also celebrated. The couple returned and attended Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. VicKat stole the show at Karan's birthday bash and became the talk of the town.

Apart from that, Katrina's pregnancy rumours were doing rounds on the internet. It was speculated that the actress is expecting their first child together. However, the tea refused the rumours.

Meanwhile, on Katrina's work front, the actress will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The actress will also appear in Je Le Zara and Tiger 3. On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next. He will also appear in Meghna Gulzar’s next, which is a biopic on Sam Manekshaw.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen