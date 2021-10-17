New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating each other for a while and the news of them being together spread like wildfire among fans. People are not just excited for the couple to make an official announcement but also are waiting with bated breath for their roka (engagement) ceremony.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal was present at a promotional event for his recently released Sardan Udham where he spoke about his film and even opened up about rumours of him getting engaged with actress Katrina Kaif. While speaking to a leading daily the actor said, “The news was circulated by your friends (paparazzi). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time for it will also come).”

Meanwhile, talking about their dating rumours, the duo have often been spotted together in public. Be it in the town, or at a few events, the two rumoured love birds have made quite a few public appearances together which raised many eyebrows.

Recently, Katrina even took to her official social media handle to praise Vicky Kausha's Shoojit Sircar directorial. On her Instagram Story section she wrote, "@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking.”

Apart from that, Vicky Kaushal's father, action director even reacted to his roka rumours and said 'mithai toh khila de' in a sarcastic tone. Meanwhile, the actor's brother had also spoken up about the same and brushed off the news calling it just a rumour.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal