Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Visit Siddhivinayak Temple, Fans Praise Their Simplicity

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif began the year with prayers and offerings at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday. The duo visited the temple with Vicky's mom, Veena Kaushal. Recently, they returned from their Rajasthan trip and rang in the new year in Mumbai.

At the temple, Katrina was seen without makeup, wearing a vibrant green salwar suit, while Vicky was dressed in a white shirt and beige pants. Katrina draped a dupatta around her herself while praying to Lord Ganesha. The priest handed them a painted image of the idol and yellow patkas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T R I N A K A I F (@gorgeous_katrina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T R I N A K A I F (@gorgeous_katrina)

As a fanpage posted the image of Katrina in front of Lord Ganesha's idol, a fan wrote in the comments section, "Respect for Katrina." Another wrote, "Cute family God bless all of you." A third remarked, " Respect respect for both of them but specially Katrina," while a fourth commented, "so beautiful."

Katrina and Vicky held a Christmas feast at their Mumbai residence for their family and industry friends before taking a short trip to Pali, Rajasthan. They came back before the New Year and were spotted at Siddhivinayak temple for the first time.

Vicky's last movie Govinda Naam Mera released on Disney+ Hotstar in December. He was cast alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the quirky murder mystery. Shashank Khaitan was the director of the film. This year, Vicky will appear in Sam Bahadur, helmed by Laxman Utekar and Anand Tiwari's movie.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in the chilling funny movie Phone Bhoot, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will next appear in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, which is booked for a Diwali release this year. Additionally, she has signed up for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.