New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's love birds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are married for over six months now. The couple leaves no chance to enthrall their fans. Often we have seen, both the actors share pictures on their social media handles. However, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to share the screen. So here is a piece of good news for all the fans, VicKat may soon share the screen in an ad film. This news comes as a surprise for all VicKat's fans as they are eagerly waiting for the couple to work together.

As per the report in Bollywood Life, Vicky and Katrina will be seen together in a D’Décor commercial. And fans should also note that the couple is not replacing Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The Khan couple features in the brand’s promotional videos. The report claims that VicKat will feature in a new segment of the brand.

Also, the decision is yet to be taken by Vicky and Katrina as the brand has already approached the couple and is now waiting for their response. As per the report, the brand is now in search of a young vibrant couple to add life to their branding. Hence, they approached VicKat. Also, the brand is expected to launch a new collection that will appeal to young customers.

Meanwhile, the couple has been offered a bunch of products to do together. However, they never showed interest in any of them, but now the couple seems interested in this project.

Talking about Katrina and Vicky's work front, both the actors have a bunch of projects lined up in their pipeline. While Katrina will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Farhan Akhtar's ee Le Zara, Vicky Kaushal will appear in a film by Laxman Utekar alongside Sara Ali Khan.

