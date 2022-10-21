Vicky-Katrina, Sidharth-Kiara And Other B-Town Celebs Stun At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash | See Inside Pics

MANISH Malhotra on Thursday hosted a grand Diwali party and it was a star-studded affair. Almost all the Bollywood celebrities attended the party Bollywood's most loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made a stylish entry and Bollywood's rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also seen posing for the paps. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan looked absolutely stunning in her golden lehenga, whereas, Kriti Sanon looked simple yet elegant in a beautiful pink saree. Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor became a stylish sister-duo at the party.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a green saree and Vicky Kaushal looked dashing in classic all black outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a dream in a sequined emerald lehenga. She kept her hair open and make up look simple.

Sharvari Wagh looked simple yet elegant in an orange saree and completed her look with a white handbag.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a stylish entry at the party.

Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar clicked together outside Manish Malhotra's party.

Kriti Sanon looked absolutely beautiful in a pink see-through saree. She kept her makeup look simple and completed her look with a pair of earrings.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap clicked outside Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party.

Kiara Advani made heads turn in a stunning golden saree.

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a blue ethnic attire.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Sara Ali Khan looked dazzaling in a golden lehenga which is absolutely perfect for Diwali. She also wore a choker and bangles along with the lehenga.

Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in a golden saree.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat made a stylish entry at the party.