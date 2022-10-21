  • News
Vicky-Katrina, Sidharth-Kiara And Other B-Town Celebs Stun At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash | See Inside Pics

Bollywood ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali bash on Thursday and Bollywood celebs made the party star-studded with their presence.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 21 Oct 2022 08:39 AM IST
Image Credits: Viral Bhayani

MANISH Malhotra on Thursday hosted a grand Diwali party and it was a star-studded affair. Almost all the Bollywood celebrities attended the party Bollywood's most loved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made a stylish entry and Bollywood's rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also seen posing for the paps. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan looked absolutely stunning in her golden lehenga, whereas, Kriti Sanon looked simple yet elegant in a beautiful pink saree. Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor became a stylish sister-duo at the party.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a green saree and Vicky Kaushal looked dashing in classic all black outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a dream in a sequined emerald lehenga. She kept her hair open and make up look simple.

Sharvari Wagh at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Sharvari Wagh looked simple yet elegant in an orange saree and completed her look with a white handbag.

Aishwarya and Abhishek at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a stylish entry at the party.

Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar clicked together outside Manish Malhotra's party.

Kriti Sanon At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Kriti Sanon looked absolutely beautiful in a pink see-through saree. She kept her makeup look simple and completed her look with a pair of earrings. 

Ayushmann, Tahira at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap clicked outside Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party. 

Kiara Advani at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party 

Kiara Advani made heads turn in a stunning golden saree. 

Sidharth Malhotra at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a blue ethnic attire. 

Sara Ali Khan at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Sara Ali Khan looked dazzaling in a golden lehenga which is absolutely perfect for Diwali. She also wore a choker and bangles along with the lehenga. 

Vaani Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in a golden saree. 

Nushratt Bharuccha At Manish Malhotra's Party

 Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat made a stylish entry at the party. 

