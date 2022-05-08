New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's cutest couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the most loved couples. Both of them often treat their fans with pictures and videos on their social media handles. On the occasion of Mother's Day, both Katrina and Vicky took to their social media account and shared a bunch of unseen pictures with their moms, and fans cannot stop adoring them.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Vicky posted some unseen pictures from his wedding. In the first picture, The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor can be seen dancing his heart out with his mom during a wedding function, whereas in another Vicky and Katrina can be seen taking blessings of the latter’s mother.

On the other hand, Katrina also posted pictures with both her moms. While in the first picture, Katrina is posing with her mother Suzanne Turquotte, in the second picture Katrina, Vicky, and Katrina's mother-in-law can be seen sitting on a couch as they posed for the picture.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day"

Take a look at the pictures shared by Vicky and Katrina here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The couple leaves no occasion to post pictures and videos. They often share updates of their lives, and Katrina is the frequent one to share pictures with Vicky on her social media account.

Meanwhile, on Katrina's work front, the actress has a bunch of projects in her pipeline. Katrina will be seen in the much-anticipated Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actress will also feature in Merry Christmas Vijay Sethupathi, and Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The actor is all set for the release of his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky also has The Immortal Ashwatthama in his pipeline.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen