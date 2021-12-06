Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were snapped at Jaipur ahead of their wedding in Sawai Madhopur | Pallav Paliwal

Mumbai/Jaipur | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reached Jaipur late Monday evening ahead of their wedding scheduled to take place this week in Sawai Madhopur. The duo reached Sawai Madhopur late Monday evening.

The pre-wedding celebrations are likely to begin from tomorrow onwards as the duo will tie the marital knot on December 9.

According to an India Today report, at the Jaipur airport, the gate reserved for special protectees such as the VVIPs, was used for the exit of family members of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. They were all were whisked away in three black SUVs with tinted glasses and Haryana registration numbers, the report added.

At groom Vicky Kaushal's side, some of his family members have already arrived in Jaipur.

As Katrina arrived with her family members, the two sides together left for the wedding venue in Sawai Madhopur, the destination for the lavish wedding on December 9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s destination wedding is scheduled to take place at Six Senses Fort, a 14th century fort-cum-luxury-resort, in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding guest list includes celebrities such as Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, and Mini Mathur and Rohit Shetty, among others.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma