Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first festival, Christmas, as husband and wife, yesterday. The couple hosted a private party at their new abode and shared an adorable post wrapped in each other's arms. As soon as they dropped the post, it went viral in seconds, creating a heavy buzz on social media. However, we have brought you more pics from the couple's first Christmas celebration with close friends, that will leave you in awe.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky and Katrina, both shared the same pic wherein Katrina is adorning a multicoloured dress and sporting a no-makeup look while Vicky looked dapper in casual wear. Actress captioned the images as, "Merry Christmas" while Vicky on the other hand wrote a hilarious caption, which read, "Meri Christmas!" along with a red heart emoticon.

The friends, who attended the intimate Christmas celebration, also shared several pics on their Instagram handle, featuring the couple and Vicky's squad.

Meanwhile, Katrina returned to the sets of Sriram Raghavan's next'Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Sharing the news, she took to her Instagram and dropped a post featuring Vijay, Sriram and others. Along with the post, she wrote, "BACK ON SET ?? with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox

Vicky, on the other hand, has several films in his kitty, including Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is currently in the production stage.

