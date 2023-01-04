Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Among Guest List For Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding?

As the million dollar question regarding Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding still remians unconfirmed by the alleged pair, a recent media report has claimed that the duo might seal the deal in a luxurious wedding ceremony, which is slated to take place in February this year.

The Bollywood couple has avoided making any public announcements related to their relationship, yet they are frequently seen travelling together. On Tuesday, they arrived at the airport together, probably after enjoying their New Year's Eve in Dubai. Even though they have not made any official announcement of their marriage, India Today has reported a few names on their guestlist.

The portal reported that Sidharth and Kiara have put down their guests together, which include some well-known directors and producers from the industry. Reportedly, Karan Johar and Ashvini Yardi have been asked to attend the ceremony, as well as some of their on-screen co-stars, such as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Rumour has it, the pair will put together a luxurious reception soiree for their acquaintances from the entertainment business. Another report by the portal claimed that the wedding ceremony will take place in Suryagarh Hotel, a five-star hotel located in Jaisalmer. The property has been reportedly reserved for four days for the wedding ceremony. However, neither Sidharth nor Kiara have yet verified nor denied the conjectures regarding their wedding date.

At Sidharth Malhotra's recent appearance on the chat show, Koffee With Karan, he made it clear that he believes in the concept of marriage and that it will occur sometime in the future. He refused to disclose details on the show, but did promise that everyone would be invited. Malhotra also manifested a 'bright and happier' future for himself on Koffee With Karan, and when Karan Johar asked if this meant Kiara Advani, the actor replied, "If it is her, it would be great."