New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are coming together for Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy and are busy shooting for the same in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The duo is creating a heavy buzz on social media after their look from the film went viral. However, this picture has landed Vicky in legal trouble, as a resident of Indore has filed a complaint against the alleged illegal use of his number plate in a movie sequence.

News agency ANI shared the tweet quoting complainant Jai Singh Yadav, “The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don't know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter."

Responding to the complaint, Sub-inspector Rajendra Soni said, "We received a complaint. We will see whether the number plate was used illegally. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. If the film unit is in Indore, we will try probing them."

We received a complaint, will see whether number plate was misused. Action to be taken as per provisions in Motor Vehicle Act. If film unit is in Indore, will try probing them:Rajendra Soni,SI,Banganga on an allegedly fake no. plate used in a movie sequence by actor Vicky Kaushal pic.twitter.com/laCIBbEWML — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

For unversed, in the viral image, Vicky is seen riding a bike with his co-star Sara on the streets of Indore.

Meanwhile, they were also spotted shooting a sequence on the terrace of Indore's residential building. Vicky was adorning a casual tee paired with denim and a jacket while Sara sported a yellow saree with sindhoor.

The details of the film have been kept under wrap even the title has not been announced. Vicky resumed the shooting for the film days after his wedding with Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan.

