The actor shared a short clip on Instagram in which he can be seen lip-syncing on 'Purple Hat,’ going on to imitate the whole rap with sheer ease and perfection.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Vicky Kaushal's passion for acting has brought him laurels and praises all through his career so far. It was one such time when ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actor claimed on social media that ‘bohot zor se acting aa rahi thi’ (felt like acting with too much pressure) that he ended up leaving a goofy Purple hat jam for everyone to see on social media.

The actor shared a short clip on Instagram in which he can be seen lip-syncing on 'Purple Hat,’ going on to imitate the whole rap with sheer ease and perfection. The actor's post left many astonished to their core, while many reacted in surprise and charm including superstar Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Hrithik Roshan.

Watch | Vicky Kaushal's purple hat jam

Vicky captioned the post as, "Felt cute will 100% delete it later. Bohot zor se Acting aa rahi thi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

‘You like I dead, Vicky on Hrithik Roshan's reaction

Hrithik Roshan reacted on Vicky Kaushal's seamless purple hat rap by commenting, "Woah! I like," Vicky Kaushal was taken aback by shock and surprise after receiving a comment from the superstar, as he replied to him by saying, "@hrithikroshan woah!!! You like. I dead.”

While ‘Tamasha’ superstar Deepika Padukone reacted with a ROFL (Rolling On the Floor while Laughing), Ayushmann Khurrana was seen donning a ‘hands down’ reaction in the comment section of Vicky Kaushal's exciting post.

Vicky Kaushal recengmy completed nine years in Mumbai's entertainment world. The National Award-winning actor was last seen in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ in 2019. The actor has a total of four projects in pipeline at various stages of production, namely, Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family and Mr Lele.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma