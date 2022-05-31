New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has a massive fan following and the actor has always proved his versatility in acting with his performances. Vicky often posts some dashing pictures, photos with friends and family and also some fun dance videos. Now, to support his friend and actor Varun Dhawan, Vicky has shared a fun video dancing on 'The Punjaabban Song' to promote Varun's film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Sharing the fun video, Vicky wrote, "As Punjabi as it can get!!! Loved dancing to #NachPunjaabban with my brother @bindraamritpal. Our love and best wishes to the Team of #JugJugJeeyo … @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @anilskapoor @neetu54 @manieshpaul @mostlysane @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies".

In this video, Vicky can be seen having a time of his life with his friend Amrit Bindra. Bollywood celebs also loved this video and have praised both Amrit and Vicky. Varun Dhawan commented, "the funjabis in the house", and "Amrittttt paaaaji best". Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "so cute". The choreographer of the song Bosco Martis wrote, "@vickykaushal09 bro you forgot to add the name of the one who created the moves".

A few days ago, Varun Dhawan started the Punjaabban Song challenge on Instagram to promote his film. In the video, he can be seen dancing with his father David Dhawan and also nominated other B-town celebs for the challenge.

Earlier, Vicky shared a dashing picture on Instagram in a classic blue suit paired with a blue shirt. In this picture, Ammy Virk commented, "Mera Veer".

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Uddham, for which he received a lot of praise for his performance. He will star in Govinda Mera Naam, directed by Shashank Khaitan, and it will also star Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also star opposite Sara Ali Khan, which will be directed by Laxman Utekar. He will be seen in the film The Great Indian Family.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav