Vicky Kaushal Commences Filming For 'Sam Bahadur', Calls It A 'Special Journey' | Watch

Vicky Kaushal is all set to begin shooting for his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'. The movie was announced two years ago and since then, there was no announcement regarding the development of the film. Vicky's first look as Sam Manekshaw took everyone by surprise and made the audience excited. Later, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh also joined the star cast of Sam Bahadur. The star cast has finally started shooting for the film.

Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, "Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey. #Samबहादुर Now Filming! We are thankful for your continued support @indianarmy.adgpi @indianairforce @indiannavy @jehanmanekshaw @bottlesidlemind and the Manekshaw family".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Fans and celebs have poured their best wishes to Vicky as he starts shooting for his new film. Dia Mirza commented, "All the best. have the best time! Can’t wait to watch this one". Anushka Sharma commented, "Good luck Vicky! Eagerly awaiting this one". Neha Dhupia wrote, "All the best guys, all the best Vicks!".

Earlier, Vicky also shared the pictures from Sam Bahadur's table read. Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, "Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman. Our Samबहादुर."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky shared the picture of Sam Bahadur's script and announced that he has began preparing for the film. Sharing the script, Vicky wrote, "Here we go… Prep starts!!! #SAMBAHADUR".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Introducing Sanya and Fatima's characters from the film, Vicky wrote, "It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director @meghnagulzar’s birthday and welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw & @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the #Samबहादुर family!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky shared his first look as Sam Bahadur in 2020. He wrote, "A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility. #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Meanwhile, on the work front. Vicky will star in Govinda Mera Naam, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. He will star in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar's untitled film.