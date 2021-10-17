New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vicky Kaushal is riding high on the success of his recent release movie Sardar Udham. The actor is receiving immense appreciation from critics, the audience and his B-town friends for his powerpack acting in Shoojit Sircar's directorial. Now, his fans are eagerly waiting for another highly-anticipated film, The Immortal Ashwatthama.

The actor was supposed to reunite with his Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar last year, but rumours are doing rounds that the movie has been shelved. However, now the actor has finally reacted to the rumours during an interaction with a news portal. As per a report in ETimes, the makers are waiting for the right time to shoot across the globe without worrying about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report further read that The Immortal Ashwatthama requires at least 300 crew members on the set. However, with the ongoing pandemic, it's a nightmare to shoot the film with a huge number of crew members. So the film has not been shelved, rather it has been pushed ahead.

Not just this, Vicky recently addressed one more rumour that made his fans excited. A rumour was doing rounds that the actor has got engaged with his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif and are planning to tie the knot soon. Now, during the promotional event of Sardar Udham, he said, "The news was circulated by your friends (paparazzi). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time for it will also come).” (Click here to read further)

On the work front, Vicky made his debut in Bollywood with Gangs of Wasseypur as an Assistant Director and went on to act in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana as young Omi. He has given several powerful films, including Masaan, Manmarziyaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Now, the actor will be seen next in Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family and Mr. Lele.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv