New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal tested positive for coronavirus. They are the latest celebs who tested positive. Earlier, on Sunday, actor Govinda and Akshay Kumar tested positive for covid. Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar announced about their health update.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately."

In her note, Bhumi also urged people to not take the current situation lightly and they should follow all the precautions. Adding further to it, she said, "steam, vit-C, food and happy mood are my go to."

Her post further read, "Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Despite all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."

Recently, several celebrities tested positive for coronavirus, including Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Bappi Lehri, Akshay Kumar, among others. Before this, Ranbir Kapoor and actor Govinda's wife Sunita also tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. On the other hand, Bhumi will be seen in the sequel of Badhaai Do in which she will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma