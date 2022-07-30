Vicky Kaushal Begins Prep For 'Sam Bahadur', Says 'Honoured To Tell The Story'

Vicky Kaushal has always essayed different challenging roles in his entire film career. The actor is all set to take another intriguing role in his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'. Ever since Vicky's look from Sam Bahadur was unveiled, the audience has been excited to get more updates about the film. Finally, the star cast has started preparing for the movie and Vicky also shared the pictures from Sam Bahadur's table read.

Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, "Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman. Our Samबहादुर."

Earlier, Vicky informed the fans that the prep for Sam Bahadur has started. Sharing the script, Vicky wrote, "Here we go… Prep starts!!! #SAMBAHADUR".

In December 2021, the makers announced the rest of the star cast of Sam Bahadur. Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, "It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director @meghnagulzar’s birthday and welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw & @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the #Samबहादुर family!"

Vicky Kaushal's look as Sam Bahadur went viral on social media. But the look was revealed in 2020. He wrote, "A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility. #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw"

He also gave a tribute to Field Marshal Sam Maneskshaw and shared his look. He wrote, "Remembering one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special! with @meghnagulzar".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in Amazon Prime Film Sardar Uddham. He will star in Govinda Mera Naam, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie will star Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar as well. He will be seen in the film The Great Indian Family. He has started shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled film, which will also star Sara Ali Khan. He will reunite with URI director Aditya Dhar for Ashwathama. He is also working on Anand Tiwari's directorial film.