Vicky Kaushal And Tripti Dimri-Starrer Romantic Comedy To Release On THIS Day | Report

Vicky Kaushal is currently on a roll, where the 'Raazi' actor is bagging a series of films in his kitty. On the other hand, 'Qala' actress Tripti Dimri is stated to be the upcoming promising diva in Bollywood after serving two big OTT hits including 'Qala' and 'Bulbul.'

According to a report cited by Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri will be seen in Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled film, which will be ready for its theatrical release on July 28, 2023.

The currently-untitled film will be produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. The film also features Ammy Virk in a pivotal role along with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri.

Following the theatrical release of the film, the film will also be available for streaming for Amazon Prime members in India and more than 240 countries. Marking the collaboration of Dharma Movies and Amazon Prime once again, Leo Media Collective is also backing up the film.

The move marks Amazon Prime Video's commitment to the growth of entertainment content in India, where the platform is going ahead and collaborating with one of the best storytellers in the country.

According to the report of Bollywood Hungama, Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President of Prime Video, India said, "As the first choice of entertainment, we aim to super-serve our delightfully diverse customers in India with local stories that they can enjoy on any screen of their choice. We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this."

The collaboration between Dharma Movies and Amazon Prime Videos thus completes a half-a-decade-long association, where in the last two years, the services have given 'Gehraiyaan' starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Pandey. And, 'Shershaah' starring Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Talking about the work front of the lead actors, Vicky Kaushal's recent release on Disney+Hotstar 'Govinda Naam Mera' was released on December 16 alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled release, 'The Great Indian family' with Manushi Chillar and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Tripti Dimri recently gave a massive hit with Anvita Dutt's 'Qala' on Netflix. The actor will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal', whereas she also has a film 'Rola' in her kitty.