New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's upcoming wedding is one of the biggest celebrity events which is set to take place this year. The couple is soon to tie the knot and the planning of their big event has already begun. Yes, as per ETimes Vicky and Katrina are set to get hitched in December and now their wedding guest list has been revealed.

As per India Today, celebrities from Bollywood like Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Rohit Shetty and more will be attending the D day. Apart from the A-listers, the couple's close friends and family members will also be a part of the celebration.

Vicky and Katrina are reportedly getting married in Jaipur's fort resort and the wedding festivities will be held from December 7-12.

According to reports, booking of rooms in different hotels of Sawai Madhopur has been done. The couple's teams have started hiring cars to take the guests from the airport to the hotel. It is being told that due to the lack of cars in the city, it is being imported from other cities as well.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently appeared in the adventure show 'Into the Wild' with Bear Grylls. During this show, Vicky talked a lot about his personal life and recalled his struggling days. But what caught our attention was when he spoke about the kind of bride he said he wants.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal