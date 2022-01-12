New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who recently tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony have resumed their work on their respective projects. While Katrina will be next seen in Faran Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', Vicky is shooting for his next untitled venture with Laxman Utekar. However, a report suggests that makers of Jee Le Zaraa are thinking of casting Vicky opposite Katrina.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Vicky is in talks with the makers of the film to star as the male lead opposite his wife Katrina in the film.

According to a source quoted by the publication, "The decision of approaching Vicky Kaushal to feature in the film is pure gold. Now add to that the plan is to cast him opposite Katrina Kaif, which will make Jee Le Zaraa the first film the couple feature in together. This in itself is a marketing dream and makes promoting a film that much more easier"

"With Farhan Akhtar casting himself and now Vicky also being roped in that leaves just one male lead role vacant. And casting one person is far easier than three, and that too in a film that is based on three female leads," the source added.

Helmed and written by Farhan Akhtar, the movie features Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are also the co-writer of the movie. As hinted by the motion poster, the film is supposedly based on a road trip.

Have a look at the motion poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

The official date and other details regarding the film are yet to reveal. Recent, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainments has also completed 20 years. In past, Farhan and Zoya have helmed blockbuster roadtrip films such as Dil Chahta Hai (2001), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Jee Le Zaraa is slated to be released in 2023.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen