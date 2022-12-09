Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Serve Major Couple Goals With These Unseen Pics | See Here

VICKY Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and the love birds are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. Celebrating his special day with Katrina, Vicky shared some unseen and beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony. Fans are calling them 'couple goals' and can't stop gushing over these beautiful pictures.

Sharing the picture, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The first picture is from Vicky and Katrina's wedding where the couple can be seen in their traditional wedding attire. In another picture, Vicky can be seen hugging Katrina.

Meanwhile, Katrina also shared some adorable pictures with Vicky. She wrote, "My Ray of Light. Happy One Year ……"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina and Vicky got married in a private ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. The wedding was held at Jaipur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Recently, in a conversation with Indian Express, Vicky was asked if Katrina Kaif gives him dancing tips. To this, the actor said, "Of course, whenever I would rehearse, I’d go back home and show her the video of the rehearsal."

"Actually, she comes up with… she’s not like, ‘yeh acha hai, yeh buraa hai (this is good, this is bad)'. She’s a spectacular dancer and she also has a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema so she has very specific feedback to give," Vicky added.

Meanwhile, on the work front. Vicky will star in Govinda Mera Naam, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. He will be seen in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar's untitled film. Apart from these, the actor will star in Sam Bahadur, which will release next year.

Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will star in Sriram Raghavan's directorial 'Merry Christmas', which also stars Vijay Sethupati.