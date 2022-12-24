Vicky Kaushal And Amitabh Bachchan Have THIS Thing In Common; Know What Kiara Advani Has To Say

'Govinda Naam Mera' co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani recently visited the sets of popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. While the duo had a fun bander with Big B, the latter found something in common with Vicky Kaushal. The trio talked about their cooking experiences on the show, thereby making the audience laugh.

Sony TV shared a short video on social media with the caption reading, "@amitabhbachchan ji, humein lagta tha ki aap achhe cook honge, lekin aapke aur @vickykaushal09 ji ke halaat ekdam same hai! (Amitabh ji, we thought you were a good cook but you and Vicky seem be in a similar situation)."

The promo shows Vicky and Kiara on the hot seats during which the Uunchai actor asks the latter if she can cook to which she said, "kabhi kabhi (sometimes)." When Big B asked the URI actor, he said that he can only make tea.

Responding to him, Amitabh Bachchan shared one of his experiences with cooking. He stated, "Vicky, Aapke aur humare haalat bilkul ek jaise hain. Sir aap to kum se kum chai bana lete hain, main keval pani garam kar sakta hu. Ek bar videsh gaya hua tha toh mujhe akele rahna tha waha tab seekha ki anda kaise banta hai. 7 din to lag gaye ki usko sahi tarike se foda kaise jaaye. Kabhi idhar gir jaye, kabhi udhar gir jaye (You and me are at the same level. You can atleast make tea, I can only boil water. I once went abroad and had to stay alone. That was the time when I learnt how to prepare an egg. It took seven days to just learn to break it properly. It used to fall here and there."

Vicky related to the situation and quickly said, "Kabhi kabhi chhilka andar hi gir jata hai (The shell sometimes falls into the pan)."

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani's latest film Naam Mera had an OTT release last Friday. The film is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.