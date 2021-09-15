Vicky Kaushal is all set to feature in an episode of Discovery channel's famous reality show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. The Tv reality show will also feature Ajay Devgan in its upcoming episodes. scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Uri actor The actor would be testing his survival instincts after Ajay Devgan was roped in for the same reality show.

The actor duo would be seen exploring the wild with the adventurer and survivalist in the Maldives for which the shoot is soon to commence. While Ajay Devgan is already in the Maldives for the shoot, Vicky can fly to the Maldives anytime soon to shoot the episode of Into The Wild.

Adhering to the success of previous seasons featuring versatile actor Akshay Kumar, superstar Rajnikant, and Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi now this enigmatic duo Ajay Devgan and Vicky Kaushal alongside Bear Grylls are all set to expect the unexpected whilst embarking on unprecedented challenges.

Talking about the show, the all-new season of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls will premiere on Discovery+app. For the unversed, Into The Wild With Bear Grylls is a Tv reality show that airs on Discovery Channel and tests the survival skills of celebrities venturing into the wilderness with the famous British survivalist and adventurer.

It is more or less similar to Grylls' international show Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which has hosted actors Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, Michelle Rodriguez as well as former US president Barack Obama.

Coming back to Vicky, the actor was recently in talks for his alleged engagement with rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next star in Megna Gulzar'Sam Manekshaw's biopic. Vicky has last seen the movie in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020).

Posted By: Ashita Singh