New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally the big day is here! As Bollywood actors, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot today (December 09) at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple hosted private wedding festivities which started on Tuesday. Vicky and Katrina reached the wedding destination along with family and friends on Monday night where they were welcomed with grand fireworks.

VicKat's Mehndi and Haldi ceremonies were held on Wednesday, where 20 kilos of henna powder was brought in from Sojat and it cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh. Apart from that, a five-tire cake will be baked by an Italian chef for VicKat's wedding. Wedding guests have been reportedly requested to refrain from using their phones during any of the wedding festivities.

Both the Bollywood actors have been reportedly dating since 2019. However, none of them ever confirmed the relationship publicly. The duo have been spotted together on various occasions, attending industry events and parties.

Here are the updates from the couple’s D-Day!

Vicky and Katrina exchanges rings

According to reports, the couple exchanged rings in presence of family members and close friends from the film industry.

Vicky and Katrina to host a grand reception in the evening

According to India Today, after tying the knot today, Vicky and Katrina will throw a grand reception at Six Senses Barwara Fort.

Musical duo Hari and Sukhmani to perform at VicKat's wedding

The folktronica duo, Hari and Sukhmani will perform at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding.

Bride and groom to make a grand entry for wedding

According to reports, a horse carriage and a traditional Indian Doli have been kept inside the wedding venue for bride and groom’s grand entries.

Aryan Khan, Anushka Sharma mark their attendance at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and actress Anushka Sharma reportedly attended Vicky and Katrina's grand Sangeet ceremony.

Plans for VicKat's wedding revealed

From 8:00 am to 11:00 am, breakfast will be available for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guests. Sehra will be closed after 1:00 pm. At 3:00 pm the pavilion will be decorated. If reports are to be believed then the couple will take 'Saath Pheras' between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm.

Did Neha Dhupia give a sneak peek of the venue?

Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi are confirmed guests at VicKat's wedding and are currently at the Wedding destination. The actress took to her Instagram and shared some photos from last night’s party, netizens were quick to ask if those were from VicKat’s wedding.

A glass mandap designed for '7 pheras' for VicKat's wedding

A glass ‘mandap’ has been prepared and decorated at the wedding venue “An attractive pavilion or gazebo of sorts, completely made of glass, has also been erected at the venue. Many awnings are being put up outside the hotel. Apart from this, some tents have also been specially ordered from Mumbai, which will be installed inside the hotel,” stated a report in India Today

Salman Khan won't attend VicKat's Wedding

After a lot of speculations, it is finally confirmed that Salman Khan will not attend the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan left for Riyadh, where he will perform as a part of his Da-bangg tour.

