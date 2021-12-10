New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Roka ceremony started doing rounds, fans were waiting with the bated breath to see their favourite couple as 'Man and Wife'. The weddings pics of the couple broke the internet, and it seems netizens are still not over it. Recently, actress' sister Isabelle Kaif took to her social media handle and welcomed her 'Brother' to their crazy family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal also welcomed his 'Parjayi Ji' (sister-in-law) and wished the couple all the luck. Taking to his Instagram, he dropped a lovely pic and wrote, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple@katrinakaif @vickykaushal09"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

Meanwhile, newlywed couple Katrina and Vicky have jetted off from Jaipur for Mumbai. Reportedly, from there, they will directly go on their honeymoon to the Maldives. After they will come back, the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends and colleagues who were unable to attend their destination wedding.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in attendance of their family and close friends, including Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdaas Maan and Sharvari Wagh. The couple was a Sabyasachi Bride and Groom and looked gorgeous in the traditional ensemble.

Katrina adorned red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. And Vicky looked dapper in ivory silk sherwani with a shawl, a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. He paired the look with the gold Benarasi silk tissue safa with a handcrafted kilangi.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv