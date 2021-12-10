New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally taken vows to stay together in thick and thin. The couple tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9 in a private ceremony.

The couple invited only 120 guests, including close industry friends such as filmmaker Kabir Khan and his family, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, veteran Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan and others.

Reportedly, the couple also invited B-town A-listers, namely Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and others. However, they all gave it a miss.

Now, as per a report in ANI, Vicky and Katrina will host a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends and colleagues. "Vicky and Katrina will throw the party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities," a source was quoted saying.

Recently, the couple was spotted arriving at Jaipur airport in a helicopter. Katrina was looking gorgeous in a pastel yellow suit, while Vicky was seen adorning cream colour kurta pyjama. As per a report in India Today, the couple will go to the Maldives for a honeymoon, directly from Mumbai airport. Hours later, Vicky and Katrina's family were also spotted at the Jaipur airport.

Here have a look:

Talking about the couple's relationship, they kept it under wraps from the public. Reportedly, they started dating in 2019 and after their 2 years relationship, the couple took the plunge and got hitched. On December 6, the couple, along with their families, left for Jaipur and reached the wedding venue in Sawai Madhopur. On December 7, they had their Sangeet ceremony, which was followed by haldi and mehendi.

