  • News
  • Entertainment

Veteran Telugu Actress Jamuna Passes Away At 86, Tollywood Celebs Pour In Condolences On Twitter

Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna passes away on January 27 at age 86 in Hyderabad.

By Piyali Bhadra
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 11:48 AM IST
Minute Read
Veteran Telugu Actress Jamuna Passes Away At 86, Tollywood Celebs Pour In Condolences On Twitter
Veteran actress Jamuna passes away (Image Credits:@atheisttindian/Twitter)

Veteran Telugu actress and former parliamentarian J. Jamuna passed away on Friday morning, in Hyderabad, due to old-age-related issues as the actress was 86 years old. Several prominent personalities from the Tollywood world including Mahesh Babu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and others expressed their condolences on social media.

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his grief in Telugu on Twitter stating, "The news of senior heroine Jamuna passing away is very sad. She is a multi-lingual actress. Though her mother tongue is Kannada, she left an incredible mark in the hearts of Telugu people with many successful films."

On the other hand, 'RRR' lead Jr NTR remembered the actress and termed her as a queen where he wrote, "She continued as Maharani in the Telugu film industry for almost 30 years. She left an incredible mark on our minds with many memorable films like Gundamma Katha, Missamma, and many more diverse characters. May your soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Jamuna's family."

Many other Tollywood celebrities joined the line.

J. Jamuna made her acting debut at the young age of 16 with 'Puttillu' released in 1953 and directed by Dr. Garikapati Rajarao. Jamuna was born in Hampi on August 30, 1936, where she also left the Hindi-speaking audience speechless with her work in Bollywood as she starred in 'Milan' opposite Sunil Dutt.

The actress was also an active political figure as she joined the Congress party in 1980 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Rajahmundry constituency in 1989.

Also Read
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Off To A Huge Day 2 At Box Office, Shehnaaz..
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Off To A Huge Day 2 At Box Office, Shehnaaz..

Later in 1991, she quit politics as she lost the election but continued to campaign for BJP in the late 1990s during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Talking about her personal life, Jamuna was married to a zoology professor from the SV University Jaluri Ramana. However, he passed away on November 10, 2014, due to cardiac arrest, also at the age of 86. The duo has a daughter Sravanthi and a son Vamsee Juluri respectively.

Also Read
MS Dhoni’s Debut Tamil Production To Star Harish Kalyan And Ivana: Reports
MS Dhoni’s Debut Tamil Production To Star Harish Kalyan And Ivana: Reports

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.