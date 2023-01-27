Veteran Telugu Actress Jamuna Passes Away At 86, Tollywood Celebs Pour In Condolences On Twitter

Veteran Telugu actress and former parliamentarian J. Jamuna passed away on Friday morning, in Hyderabad, due to old-age-related issues as the actress was 86 years old. Several prominent personalities from the Tollywood world including Mahesh Babu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and others expressed their condolences on social media.

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his grief in Telugu on Twitter stating, "The news of senior heroine Jamuna passing away is very sad. She is a multi-lingual actress. Though her mother tongue is Kannada, she left an incredible mark in the hearts of Telugu people with many successful films."

సీనియర్ హీరోయిన్ జమున గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారనే వార్త ఎంతో విచారకరం. ఆవిడ బహుభాషా నటి.మాతృభాష కన్నడం అయినా ఎన్నెన్నో విజయవంతమైన చిత్రాలతో తెలుగు వారి మనసుల్లో చెరగని ముద్ర వేశారు.మహానటి సావిత్రి గారితో ఆవిడ అనుబంధం ఎంతో గొప్పది.ఆవిడ కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియచేసుకుంటున్నాను — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 27, 2023

On the other hand, 'RRR' lead Jr NTR remembered the actress and termed her as a queen where he wrote, "She continued as Maharani in the Telugu film industry for almost 30 years. She left an incredible mark on our minds with many memorable films like Gundamma Katha, Missamma, and many more diverse characters. May your soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Jamuna's family."

Many other Tollywood celebrities joined the line.

మహానటి జమున గారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని నా ప్రార్థన. జమున గారి కుటుంబసభ్యులు మరియు వారి సన్నిహితులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) January 27, 2023

Saddened to hear about the demise of #Jamuna garu. Will fondly remember her for all her iconic roles and her immense contribution to the industry. My condolences to her family and loved ones 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 27, 2023

J. Jamuna made her acting debut at the young age of 16 with 'Puttillu' released in 1953 and directed by Dr. Garikapati Rajarao. Jamuna was born in Hampi on August 30, 1936, where she also left the Hindi-speaking audience speechless with her work in Bollywood as she starred in 'Milan' opposite Sunil Dutt.

The actress was also an active political figure as she joined the Congress party in 1980 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Rajahmundry constituency in 1989.

Later in 1991, she quit politics as she lost the election but continued to campaign for BJP in the late 1990s during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Talking about her personal life, Jamuna was married to a zoology professor from the SV University Jaluri Ramana. However, he passed away on November 10, 2014, due to cardiac arrest, also at the age of 86. The duo has a daughter Sravanthi and a son Vamsee Juluri respectively.