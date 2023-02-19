Veteran Tamil Comedian-Actor Mayilsamy Passes Away At 57, Fans Mourn His Sudden Demise

Popular Tamil actor-comedian Mayilsamy passed away on Sunday morning due to a heart attack. He was 57. His untimely demise has left the film industry in shock and people have expressed their grief at his sudden loss.

He was one of the most popular comedians in the Tamil industry and also won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian. Mayilsamy made his acting debut in 1984 in the film Dhavani Kanavugal where he was just a part of a crowd. Later, he established himself as a successful actor and comedian.

He was best known for his work in the films like Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Dhool, Vaseegara, Veeram, and Kanchana. For his role in the film Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, he won the award for Best Comedian at Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

He was seen in six films in 2022 including Anbulla Ghilli, Idiot, Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Vishesham, The Legend and Udanpaal.