New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment desk: Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was diagnosed with COVD infection last week, continues to be critical. He has been on life support at Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital. As per the latest health bulletin of the hospital, the condition of the singer remains critical and he continues to be on life support, news agency ANI reported.

 

 Earlier today, Superstar Rajinikanth prayed for the speedy recovery of the ace singer after the latter was tested positive for COVID-19 with `mild` symptoms.The 69-year-old star posted a video message on Twitter and shared his good wishes for the musician.

 In the clip, the `Robot` actor said, "SP Balasubramaniam have sung in most Indian languages for more than 50 years. He has been infected with corona. I am happy that he is out of danger now."

The singer-actor, admitted with mild symptoms of COVID-19, is currently under observation by the team of doctors from critical care and “his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored,” she said.

 Balasubrahmanyam, who has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries and rendered thousands of ever-green songs, was admitted to the hospital here on August 5 following complaints of cold and “on and off” fever for two-three days then.

