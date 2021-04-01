New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, after testing positive for Coronavirus. The news was confirmed by the singer's spokesperson, who assured his fans that he is under "very good and expert care".

The Hindustan report quoted a spokesperson saying, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada's family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure."

"He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends and everyone from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed," the spokesperson further added.

Well, earlier in March, Bappi Lahri, fondly known as Bappi Da, took to his social media handle and informed his followers that he had registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. In his Instagram post, he also encouraged his fans who belonged to the same age to get vaccinated. He wrote, "I’ve just pre-registered for my #COVID19Vaccine – what are you waiting for! As soon as I found out that us over 60’s and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight. It was quick & simple to register at Cowin.gov.in (link in bio) and I urge all of my friends in this age bracket to do the same!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_)

On the work front, Bappi Da has given numerous hit songs for Bollywood movies, including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_)

Meanwhile, he is not the only celeb in Bollywood who is suffering from COVID-19. Recently, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan contracted the deadly virus.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv