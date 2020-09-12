New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In heartbreaking news, noted singer Anurabha Poudwal's son Aditya Paudwal died due to kidney failure on Saturday morning. He was 35. According to reports, Adiya was suffering from a kidney ailment for the last few months. However, his condition deteriorated recently and he was rushed to the hospital. He died of kidney failure in the hospital. The 35-year-old was himself a producer.

Reacting to his demise, noted Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas expressed his condolences and said that he was shocked to learn about his passing away.

"Shocked to learn about sudden passing of dear Aditya Paudwal We will never forget the image of his energetic and bright face. May God grant him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear his untimely passing. Our deepest condolences to the family," he wrote on Twitter.

Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan said that he was devastated by hearing the news of Aditya's demise. He termed Aditya an "amazing musician" and a "lovely" human being.

"Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can’t come to terms with this !! Love you brother ... miss you," he wrote on Facebook.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma