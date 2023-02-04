  • News
Vani Jairam Death: Veteran Singer And Padma Awardee Found Dead At Her Residence

Vani Jairam Death News: Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam passed away at her residence in Chennai.

By Swati Singh
Updated: Sat, 04 Feb 2023 04:11 PM IST
Minute Read
(IMAGE: TWITTER)

National Award-winning legendary playback singer Vani Jairam passed away. The acclaimed singer died at her residence on Haddows Road, Nungambakkam in Chennai. The late singer was conferred with Padma Bhushan by the Government of India ahead of Republic Day 2023.

As quoted by the news agency ANI, Police personnel arrived at the residence of the veteran playback singer where she was found dead. The cause of death is still unknown. It is pertinent to note that her husband, Jairam, breathed his last in 2018.

Jairam collaborated with some of the biggest composers across various industries. The celebrated singer delivered evergreen chartbusters in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tulu and Oriya to her credit. She won National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer thrice. 

She went on to perform a few songs for various Hindi film music composers that are still well-known, such as the Chitragupta song, the classical Naushad compositions More Saajan Souten Ghar from Pakeezah (1972) and Dulhan Badi Jadugarni, a duet with Asha Bhosle in Aaina (1977), the Madan Mohan composition Pyar Kabhi Kam Na Karna Sanam, a duet with Kishore, and many more.

