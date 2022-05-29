New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer passed away at the age of 78 on Saturday during a stage performance. The concert was organised by the Blue Diamond Orchestra, where Basheer was performing. However, suddenly the singer collapsed on the stage. The function was at Pathirappaly in the Kollam district. Soon after that Basheer was rushed to a private hospital at Cherthala but he passed away.

The singer has always been in the limelight ever since he was in school. He was well known for his music and bagged several awards and prizes. The playback singer was born in Thiruvananthapuram and had sung several super-hit movie songs. However, he got his fame from his backstage performances. Basheer completed his Ganabooshanam (referred to as an academic degree in music) from Swathi Thirunal Music Academy. The first-ever song Basheer sang as a playback singer was for the film 'Raghu Vamsham'.

Baseer rose to fame after his music troupe, ‘Sangeethalaya’ at Varkala in the Thiruvananthapuram district. His music was so popular, that the singer had performed overseas as well including in the United States, United Kingdom, European countries, middle eastern countries, and far eastern nations.

After the news of the sudden demise of the playback singer went online, several renowned faces expressed their grief. Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheeshan offered their condolences on Basheer's demise. Playback singer K S Chithra, too, paid tributes to the late singer.

Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote, “Tributes to singer Edawa Basheerka. I wish the soul eternal peace ".

Apart from that, Basheer's fans have also taken to social media to express their grief on his sudden demise.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen