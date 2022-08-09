Veteran Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan Passes Away, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan, 65, passed away on Tuesday morning due to a heart attack. He was known for his stellar performance in the films like 'Ek Shodh', 'Chashme Bahaddar' and 'Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy'. His co-star Vijay Patkar from the film 'Lavu ka Laath' confirmed the news of his demise and said that he had some severe health issues five years ago. Pradeep Patwardhan passed away at his residence in Girgaon, an area in southern Mumbai.

"He passed away due to a heart attack today around 7-8 am at his residence in Girgaon. He had some severe health issues but that was five years ago. He was actively working in the industry. It is shocking and disheartening news," Vijay Patkar said as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde expressed his grief on Pradeep Patvardhan's demise and said that the 'Marathi art world has lost a great artist'. He tweeted, "Pradeep Patvardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist."

Actress Renuka Shahane gave tribute to the late actor. "Om Shanti Pradeep Patwardhan Heartfelt Tribute," she tweeted.

ॐ शांति प्रदीप पटवर्धन 🙏🏾🙏🏾भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 9, 2022

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule also gave his condolences to his family members, fans and followers. She wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan. Heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers with his family members, fans and followers".

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of veteran marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan. Heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers with his family members, fans and followers. https://t.co/j8Au3mYDwF — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 9, 2022

The late actor is survived by his wife and a son. His last rites will be held at a crematorium around 3.00 pm in Girgaon, according to Patkar. Pradeep Patwardhan was also seen in Bombay Velvet directed by Anurag Kashyap. He has starred in many hit films and television shows including Full Chaar Half and Police Line.